Feds to cooperate in Virginia case against Park Police cops

Bijan Ghaisar
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 14:46:21-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- In a break from his predecessors in the Trump administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland is allowing federal agents to cooperate with local prosecutors pursuing manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot a Virginia man in 2017.

In a June 1 letter Garland said the federal government “will share with the Commonwealth all appropriate information and evidence” in the investigation into the death of Bijan Ghaisar.

Garland’s letter is the latest twist in a nearly four-year legal saga following the shooting death of Ghaisar, a 25-year-old McLean resident shot after a chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

