Travelers in Henrico hurry to get Real ID ahead of May 7 deadline

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — There was a bit of a stampede for walk-in slots at Richmond-area DMV offices Monday morning, since anyone flying in the United States will need a Real ID starting Wednesday.

The Real ID will get you on a plane, inside a federal building, and onto a military base.

To get one, you need to bring proof of identity, proof of legal presence, two proofs of residence, proof of a Social Security Number, and proof of name change.

For a list of the documents you can use in the required categories, click here.

If you don't have a REAL ID, you can use your passport instead.

While many potential travelers have set appointments, others tried to arrive early and get in line for walk-in slots.

At a Henrico DMV office Monday, some found they did not have every document they needed while others who already had it said the wait extended to other services.

"It's too much. It's too much. Now, if I wanted to go to say, California, I have to use my passport inside the United States," one person waiting at the office told CBS 6.

"I'm just glad I was ahead of the process, but you know, when you got other things to take care of, it presents a little problem," said another.

Another person said they were waiting two hours before CBS 6 spoke to them.

"I am now going to get a financial statement from my bank. They're requesting that even though I've already bought bills and things like that, so they're now asking for financial statements."

"I got here at 7:30; they opened at eight. I got my number at 9:45, and I just am now leaving," said one person, who added the DMV was able to help when they didn't have every document they needed. "I needed my first marriage certificate, so they were able to do that for me. It was very easy. They made it a very easy process. It was just very lengthy."

"Oh, I mean the lines," a different person told CBS 6. "It didn't move. I mean, I scheduled an appointment. I'll come back to June 26. I'm not flying anywhere before then."

What was your experience getting a Real ID? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube