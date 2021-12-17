HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico and state officials first learned in late October that significantly elevated levels of potentially dangerous chemicals known as PFAS were present in the White Oak Swamp and Chickahominy River basin near Richmond International Airport in Eastern Henrico – but some federal officials knew at least six months earlier, the Henrico Citizen has learned. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Federal officials knew about elevated chemicals in Henrico water last April
Posted at 3:51 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 15:51:19-05
