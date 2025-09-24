Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FCI Petersburg Low inmate dies

WTVR
HOPEWELL, Va. — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg Low died early Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said 39-year-old Sean Jason Harstine was found unresponsive around 3:20 a.m. Employees requested EMS while initiating life-saving efforts. Harstine was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

No employees or other inmates were injured.

Harstine arrived at the low-security facility on Tuesday, Sept. 23. He was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to 270 months for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Aiding and Abetting.

