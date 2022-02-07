FBI Richmond to hold event for safety preparedness in worship places

RICHMOND, Va. -- FBI Richmond is inviting faith-based leaders from around Virginia to take part in a virtual seminar this week to address domestic terrorism, hate crimes and other issues.

"This is the first time on this scale that we've reached out this broadly to try and get as many faith leaders online," said Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador. "We think it's a great opportunity to engage in discussion, provide some good education and raise awareness, and also encourage dialogue on these topics and to give them an opportunity to engage with us."

The agency said what it is calling an "Interfaith Awareness Brief" comes at a time when "houses of worship across the country have experienced unfathomable disrespect, violence and loss."

"When it comes to acts of violence against houses of worship -- we see these incidents, they do occur," added Meador. "Just look no further than January in Colleyville."

Meador referred to the nearly 11-hour situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas where four people were held hostage before escaping. The congregation's rabbi credited security training that he received from, among others, the FBI.

Meador said they will discuss both proactive and reactive measures places of worship can take.

"We're going to talk about things they can think about right now to be proactive, to try and engage in that conversation, giving tips, things to think about," added Meador. "The other thing we're going to do is also discuss the resources that we bring to the table. When we're out there and responding to a critical incident -- we partner with our state, local federal law enforcement agencies. Explain to them how we integrate with them to provide what resources we have as a force multiplier when those incidents occur."

Those interested in signing up for the brief can do so here. Registration for the event is free and the deadline to enroll is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Questions about the event can be sent to FBI Richmond's Community Outreach Team at RH_Outrreach@fbi.gov