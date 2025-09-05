FBI Richmond Field Office warning residents of scam letters appearing to be from DOJ

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI Richmond Field Office is warning the public after a resident received a scam letter in the mail.

The letter appears to be from the Department of Justice, but the FBI has confirmed that although it looks legitimate, the letter is a scam.

"We commend the victim for reporting this to law enforcement immediately and encourage everyone to verify concerning notices like this with trusted sources," the news release said.

The Richmond Field Office asks anyone who receives a similar letter to report it by calling 804-261-1044.

