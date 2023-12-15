Virginia foundation gifts 25 Richmond-area fathers, kids with presents this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hanover resident Lesley Wyatt and his kids joined other greater Richmond fathers with a goal to visit Santa Thursday night.

This Christmas looks different for the Wyatt family compared to years past. Wyatt’s wife of 17 years, Tiffany, was killed in a car accident just 8 months ago.

“I’m trying to make it. That’s all I can do," Wyatt said. "My wife was a good person. A really good person. She did anything for anybody."

Wyatt says his one wish this Christmas is to see his wife. While he knows that is not possible, his second wish is to make sure his kids have a good Christmas.

He said he is turning to Santa for help.

When his family arrived, they had a surprise not just in store for his kids, but for Wyatt as well.

Santa and the Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia gifted Wyatt and 25 other dads with Christmas gifts for themselves and their kids.

Santa also surprised him with a brand-new car.

“I didn’t know it at all. I was happy when I saw that. I ain't even know it. They surprised me," he said.

A gesture that came at the right time - to help give strength to a single father to make magic happen this holiday season.

“They helped me out," Wyatt said. "I feel good."

