Jury convicts Virginia man in murder of anti-violence activist's son after emotional 4-day trial

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing Ali Muhammad, 33, in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhood over two years ago.

A jury found 28-year-old Jalen Garces guilty of second-degree murder and firearm use in a felony on Thursday, marking the end of the four-day murder trial.

Following the verdict, Ali's father, Bilal Muhammad spoke with media outside the courthouse. He described the outcome of the trial as a victory.

"This day, our son Ali is smiling. And his three daughters… they are smiling right now. My wife and I are so happy," he said.

Bilal Muhammad is a well-known activist working to prevent gun violence in Hampton Roads. His efforts started years before his son's death.

When asked if he had anything to say to his son's killer, Bilal stated, “I would tell him, ‘Young man, you messed up. You should have thought before you pulled that trigger. But now what you need to do young man, you better repent,'" adding that he hopes Garces gets the maximum sentence.

Bilal provided emotional testimony on the first day of the trial, recounting what happened on June 29, 2023. He said he and his son were talking as usual the night of June 29, 2023, but hung up so Ali could finish getting dressed for work.

When Bilal called back minutes later, he said he overheard Ali telling someone, “Move that gun out of my face” more than once. He then heard a gunshot on the phone. Bilal said he hung up, tried calling his son back, but got no answer.



Prosecutors argued that they had data from the computer system of a 2019 black Ford Mustang. They said Garces drove that car away from the 9600 block of First Bay Avenue after shooting Muhammad in the chest. Prosecutors said the data shows key movements and timelines connecting Garces to the killing.

Defense attorneys countered that there was little eyewitness or forensic evidence linking Garces to the crime.

In addition to Bilal Muhammad's testimony, jurors also heard from several other witnesses, including first responders, a Norfolk police officer and a firefighter who arrived at the scene the night of the shooting.

Another witness, who identified herself as the person who called 911, told the jury she was sitting in her car near where the shooting happened. She recalled hearing two people arguing, then a single gunshot.

She said she saw a car speed away from the area and, after moving closer, found Muhammad lying on the ground in a pool of blood. She called 911.

Garces' sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7. Prosecutors say he faces up to 40 years for the second-degree murder charge, and the gun charge carries a minimum sentence of three years.