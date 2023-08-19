Father of homicide victim offers $2000 reward for information on son's murder: 'I want justice for my son'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly three years after a Richmond man was murdered, his family is still pushing for answers into who killed him.

The family of a Jeremiah Darden is offering $2000 to anyone with information on his 2020 murder.

Richmond Police Department A Crime Stoppers flyer offering a cash reward for information about Jeremiah Darden's arrest.

Darden was shot and killed in September 2020 while walking in Richmond's Southside on the 00 block of East Blake Lane. He was alone when a suspect opened fire, and struck Darden multiple times.

His family says Darden was a family guy, and said he took care of his grandmother and also helped his father with a lawn care business.

Darden's father, Mustafa Darden, is so desperate for answers that he is using his own money to fund the $2000 reward.

"He worked with me mostly every day before he was killed. I want justice for my son, my only son," Darden said.

The family, along with the Richmond Police Department, released this YouTube video to encourage anyone to come forward with information on Darden's death.

Police say they have spoken to a number of people in the three years since Darden's murder. You can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

