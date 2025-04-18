Father charged after toddler shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A father was charged with felony child neglect after his two-year-old son got ahold of a gun and shot himself in a Richmond home.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of West Main Street at 9:15 p.m. on April 1.

Once at the home, officers were told a child had been shot, and his parents took him to the hospital, police said.

"Thankfully, he was shot in the thigh," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said this week when he announced that charges were filed against 21-year-old Ketrell Jackson.

The child was expected to make a full recovery.



