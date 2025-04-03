2-year-old boy shot in Richmond, police say

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — A 2-year-old boy was shot in the Fan on Tuesday night, according to Richmond police.

A news release says officers were called to the 1900 block of West Main Street at 9:15 p.m. that night. When they got to the scene, officers were told a boy was shot and his parents took him to an area hospital.

"Moments later, the local hospital notified the Department of Emergency Communications that the child had arrived," the release said.

The boy's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

"Detectives have determined the 2-year-old child was shot while at this location. Detectives are not looking for anyone else at this time," police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jones at 804-646-5316 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

