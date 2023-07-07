Police: Train kills woman walking on tracks in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A train hit and killed a woman walking on the railroad tracks near the 11900 block of Chester Road in Chesterfield County, according to police.

Police were called to that area to investigate at about 8:34 p.m. Thursday.

"A female was walking north on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound train," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Police are withholding identification of the victim until next of kin is notified."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.