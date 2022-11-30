40-year-old man dies in Powhatan County crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a 40-year-old man died when his car ran off of Anderson Highway and hit a tree in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.

The man was headed west in the 6000 block of Anderson Highway, near Delmar Ridge Road, in his 1999 GMC Jimmy when the crash happened, State Police said.

The driver was identified as Lurann Q. Barley of Powhatan. He died from injuries sustained in the crash, and State Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

Another fatal crash happened on Anderson Highway just three days later that resulted in the death of two teens and an adult.