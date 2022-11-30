Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

40-year-old man dies in Powhatan County crash

Richmond top stories and weather November 30, 2022
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 11:19:39-05

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a 40-year-old man died when his car ran off of Anderson Highway and hit a tree in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.

The man was headed west in the 6000 block of Anderson Highway, near Delmar Ridge Road, in his 1999 GMC Jimmy when the crash happened, State Police said.

The driver was identified as Lurann Q. Barley of Powhatan. He died from injuries sustained in the crash, and State Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

Another fatal crash happened on Anderson Highway just three days later that resulted in the death of two teens and an adult.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone