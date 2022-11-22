Watch Now
Two teenage girls, one man killed in Powhatan County crash

Two people were killed Tuesday morning when two vehicles collided on Route 60 in Powhatan County.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 18:07:05-05

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers and an adult have died following a crash in Powhatan County on Tuesday morning.

Two other adults are seriously injured.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Anderson Highway (Route 60) and Judes Ferry Road.

A Toyota Camry was traveling east on Anderson Highway when it attempted to make a left turn onto Judes Ferry Road. As it attempted to turn, the Toyota pulled into the path of a Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer.

The Dodge was unable to avoid hitting the Toyota in the side, the impact causing the Toyota to overturn onto its roof. The truck came to a rest on top of the upsidedown Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota,39-year-old Christina Cotner of Powhatan, was flown to Chippenham Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

None of the passengers in the Toyota survived the crash. Wayne A. Knuckles Jr., 47, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl all died at the scene. Knuckles was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, while the two teenage girls were not.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old man from Norfolk, was brought to Chippenham Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
