Two teenage girls, one man killed in Powhatan County crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers and an adult have died following a crash in Powhatan County on Tuesday morning.

Two other adults are seriously injured.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Anderson Highway (Route 60) and Judes Ferry Road.

A Toyota Camry was traveling east on Anderson Highway when it attempted to make a left turn onto Judes Ferry Road. As it attempted to turn, the Toyota pulled into the path of a Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer.

The Dodge was unable to avoid hitting the Toyota in the side, the impact causing the Toyota to overturn onto its roof. The truck came to a rest on top of the upsidedown Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota,39-year-old Christina Cotner of Powhatan, was flown to Chippenham Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

None of the passengers in the Toyota survived the crash. Wayne A. Knuckles Jr., 47, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl all died at the scene. Knuckles was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, while the two teenage girls were not.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old man from Norfolk, was brought to Chippenham Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.