Richmond woman dies after being thrown from motorcycle

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman from Richmond died in a motorcycle crash that happened in the southern part of the state Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. in Henry County on Route 1112.

36-year-old Dillard Ray Scott Fleming of Max Meadows was driving the motorcycle, with the woman as his passenger, when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole guide wire, causing them both to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to State Police.

Fleming was reportedly wearing a helmet, and was flown by a helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Richmond woman, who was identified as 42-year-old Melinda Dawn Kingsley, was also wearing a helmet, but State Police said she died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.