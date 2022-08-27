Drivers killed in Henrico crash; state police investigate reports of racing on the interstate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man and New Kent teenager were killed in an early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 64 near Richmond International Airport, according to Virginia State Police. Investigators are looking into witness reports that some of the drivers may have been racing on the interstate prior to the 1 a.m. crash.

"A Jaguar traveling west on I-64 struck a westbound Lexus. A westbound Honda Civic then struck the Jaguar. The impact of that crash caused the Jaguar and Lexus to collide again. The Jaguar ended up running off the interstate and overturned into the woods," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "Virginia State Police are investigating reports that the Jaguar and Honda were racing with possibly two other vehicles at an excessive rate of speed when the crash occurred."

Police identified the driver of the Jaguar as Rodney Fowler, 45, of Henrico County. Fowler died at the scene of the crash.

Police identified the driver of the Honda as a 17-year-old male from New Kent County. He also died at the scene.

"The driver and passenger in the Lexus were transported to VCU Medical Center to treat non-life threatening injuries," the Virginia State Police email continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police by calling #77 or 804-609-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.