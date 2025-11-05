2 people killed on Interstate 95 in Virginia

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 1:06 a.m. near the 126-mile marker in the southbound lanes.

"A 2013 Dodge Ram pulling a utility trailer went off of the right side of the interstate, where it struck a stopped tractor trailer. The impact caused the Ram to catch fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The two occupants of the Ram died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured."

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

