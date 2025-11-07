Fatal incident under investigation outside VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A man died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent Friday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

The incident occurred outside the hospital building along Pocahontas Trail (Route 60) in Quinton.

The area around the hospital was blocked off as investigators responded to the scene.

"At this time, there is no active threat to the public and no suspects are actively being sought. Investigators are actively working to gather information and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," the New Kent Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "We are in close coordination with VCU Health officials to ensure the continued safety of the facility and surrounding area. This investigation remains active and ongoing. Once additional verified and factual information becomes available, an updated press release will be issued."

If you're considering self harm, dial 988 to speak one-on-one with a lifeline counselor anytime, day or night.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

