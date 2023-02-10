Ashland man dies in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An Ashland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at milemarker 89 around 2:20 a.m. in Hanover County.

It involved a Nissan Altima driven by 29-year-old Cameron Marcel Jones and a Dodge Ram driven by 36-year-old Justin Mavin Canaday of Chadbourn, North Carolina, State Police said.

Jones died from his injuries at the hospital and Canaday was transported with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

State Police did not give details on what led to the crash, but it is still under investigation.