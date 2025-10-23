Man dies after being struck by vehicle amid ICE pursuit on Virginia interstate

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross Interstate 264 on foot during what authorities say was a pursuit by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Virginia State Police responded at approximately 11 a.m. to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on I-264 eastbound at the Military Highway interchange.

Upon arrival, troopers located an adult male who had been struck by a 2002 Ford pickup.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers are still working to identify him and notify his next of kin.

"A preliminary investigation indicates the male was fleeing from a pursuit initiated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when he exited his vehicle and attempted to cross the interstate," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said in an email. "The Virginia State Police was not involved in the pursuit and is only investigating the crash involving the pedestrian."

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.