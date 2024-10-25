'Liberated' fat cat Patches is 'no longer relegated to the floor' after new weight loss milestone

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Patches, the once 40-pound cat adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control last year, is marking a major milestone in his weight-loss journey.

The Mechanicsville feline, spent a laborious 12 weeks weighing in at 23 pounds. But this week Patches finally made it into the 22-pound range, topping the scale at 22.85 Wednesday morning.

"Patches can barely believe it himself," Kay Ford, the cat's owner, wrote on Facebook. "I don’t know whether to laugh or cry or run around the neighborhood screaming 22.85!"

Ford said she has noticed a major difference in Patches.

"I am not making this up when I say there has been a shift in this boy," she said. "He is much more active. He is upstairs, downstairs, up on ledges and as you’ll see with our midday post, he’s no longer relegated to the floor due to his size. He is liberated!"

While Ford acknowledged she does not have any idea how long it will take, she said she "can see the numbers 20 clearly on the horizon" for the 6-year-old white and gray Domestic Shorthair.

It has been 1.5 years since Ford adopted Patches in April 2023.

CBS 6 Gives CBS 6 surprises Patches, the cat who captured the world's hearts WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

And Patches has a new sibling as of mid-September.

Ford adopted the 25-pound cat from an animal shelter In Ohio in mid-September.

“Remy is a 25-pound beauty and he needs us,” Ford wrote in September after she was tagged in a post about a feline to add to her adoptable big cat Sundays feature. “When I saw this post, I became deeply emotional. And when I say that I am not lying. Something about this sweet boy, tugged my heartstrings in such a way that I could not suppress the urge to find out more.”

The big boy is now on the same weight loss journey as Patches.

Ford also has another cat, Wellesley, which has a similar coloring to Patches and Remy. She also has a 6-pound dog named Bella.



WATCH: what fat cat Patches did that left owner in tears: ‘Oh my God!’

Watch what fat cat Patches did that left owner in tears: ‘Oh my God!’

Local News Watch what fat cat Patches did that left owner in tears: ‘Oh my God!’ WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.