Sandston restaurant hopes to reopen soon after roof collapse

Posted at 6:50 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25

SANDSTON, Va. -- A Sandston restaurant that was forced to close last year after its roof collapsed is hoping to start inviting customers back inside for a meal soon.

Fat Boy's Bar and Grill closed in October of 2021 after the roof collapsed while eight people were inside the building. No one was hurt but the community was devastated by the incident.

The owners said they want the repaired building to resemble the historic building as much as possible.

They are hoping to reopen the restaurant on March 1.

