Roof collapses at Fat Boy's Bar & Grill with 8 people inside

No injuries after roof collapses at Fat Boy's Bar &amp; Grill in Sandston
Posted at 4:14 PM, Oct 14, 2021
SANDSTON, Va. -- The roof at Fat Boy's Bar and Grill in Sandston collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

Eight people were inside at the time of the collapse and all were able to escape the building without injury.

The restaurant shared the following message on their Facebook page:

"We thank everyone for the calls and messages we do not know what happened other than the roof has fallen. Please do not venture to us for awhile as we will update once we know more."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

