Farmville Walmart to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week: 'Answer your phone'

FARMVILLE, Va. -- The Walmart in Farmville will administer closed COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, March 10 and Thursday, March 11, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) officials announced Sunday evening.

The mass vaccination events are in conjunction with the Piedmont Health District, will covers Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.

"These clinics are specifically for pre-registered individuals in Phase 1b; the COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the general public and these clinics are not public events," officials said. "Walk-ins will not be accepted."

Officials said Walmart is coordinating with Piedmont Health District to call individuals on the pre-registration list and schedule vaccination appointments.

Officials said residents in those counties who have pre-registered through their local health department or the state’s vaccine registration system will be contacted to schedule the vaccination appointments starting Monday, March 7.

"Please make sure you answer your phone," officials urged.

Dr. Sulola Adekoya, the acting health director for Piedmont Health District, said the clinics offer "avenue to vaccinate those at highest risk of contracting COVID-19.”

Those eligible for vaccine in Phases 1a and 1b can pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

"This ‘one-stop-shop’ website and call center allows individuals to pre-register online, check that they are pre-registered, and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out," officials with the health department said.

Walmart, which is one of eight pharmacy partners in Virginia participating in the federal pharmacy program, is also holding similar events this week in Loudoun, Lynchburg and Richmond.

Officials said Walmart will administer 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine and then return to the sites in three weeks to administer the second doses on Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1. The second dose will be at the same time in three weeks.

"Individuals will be reminded of the second dose appointment when they show up for their first dose and may receive a second dose reminder via email," officials said.

VDH officials urged folks to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and well, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household and get a flu shot," officials said.