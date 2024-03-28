Farmville gala helps brings art to rural classrooms

FARMVILLE, Va.-- A biennial gala returns to Farmville next month to help connect artwork to classrooms.

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) in downtown Farmville on Main Street and is owned by Longwood University.

The nationally accredited museum offers public exhibits, but also helps bring art to classrooms across 14 counties in rural Virginia.

On April 13th, The LCVA will host the Aqualuxe Gala from 8 pm to midnight in the Blackwell Ballroom on Longwood's campus.

This year’s gala theme, Aqualuxe, is inspired by the relaxed, under-the-sun chic of Palm Beach and Palm Springs.

Lisa Tharpe, LCVA director of community engagement says the gala allows the center to also put together art kits for more than 7,000 students across about Central Virginia who may not have art class in their schools.

"That's just been a really good resource," explained Tharpe. "We have 42,000 crayons per year that we give away in our little art bags, as well as different crafts and puzzles and little just quizzes for them to engage them in the arts. And it just makes education fun."

The gala will feature lots of local food, drinks, a live band, and of course, artwork.

