Fans gather at Robins Center to celebrate Spiders' win

RICHMOND, Va. -- University of Richmond fans gathered at the Robins Center on Thursday night after Richmond's win over Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

"I can't even begin to tell you. It was like, I can't even begin to tell you, it was so exciting. It really, it was, they're amazing. They are an amazing team. So much heart. We're just thrilled. We're so proud of them," Devon Slough, an alumnus and an employee at the University of Richmond, said.

About 2,000 fans were there on Thursday afternoon to cheer on the Spiders in the March Madness tournament.

The win came after a close game with a final score of 67-63.

Richmond fans said that they aren't calling the win an upset, saying they had a lot of confidence about how their team could do.

"I mean, we're feeling great. Obviously, so excited to get the win today. We just support the guys so much, you know. So inspired. Never in doubt. When you're battling against the Spiders, you don't have a chance, you don't have a chance against the Spiders," James Costello, a freshman at the University of Richmond, said.

The team will now move on to play Providence on Saturday.