Why Fan Tastic Thrift closed its doors in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
Fan Tastic Thrift, located at 1914 W. Main St. in Richmond, closed for business.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With a sale of its building in the works, one of the Fan’s longer running retailers has abruptly shut down. Fan Tastic Thrift closed for business this week at 1914 W. Main St. The secondhand store had been operating in the Fan for decades before posting a note to its door Tuesday announcing its closure. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

