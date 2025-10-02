RICHMOND, Va. -- With a sale of its building in the works, one of the Fan’s longer running retailers has abruptly shut down. Fan Tastic Thrift closed for business this week at 1914 W. Main St. The secondhand store had been operating in the Fan for decades before posting a note to its door Tuesday announcing its closure. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Why Fan Tastic Thrift closed its doors in Richmond
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.