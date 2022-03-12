Woman has warning for Fan neighbors: 'I was so surprised to see it with my own eyes'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman in Richmond's Fan District said she woke up Wednesday morning to a person rummaging through her and her neighbors' recycling bins.

“I was so surprised to see it with my own eyes,” said Mary Kyle.

Kyle said she went back to bed, but that when she woke up a few hours later the person was still outside. She said the recycling cans were tipped over with mail and papers all spread out.

“It was very meticulous," Kyle said. "It was not something that seemed like he was looking for like cans to recycle. It definitely seemed like a little more than that.”

Maggi Marshall

Kyle said she snapped a picture and then called police. WTVR CBS 6 confirmed RPD responded to a suspicious call. They said no police report was filed or arrest made.

The Better Business Bureau notes that not shredding personal information can lead to identity theft. They recommend folks shred documents with personal information from tax or credit card forms or bill statements.

Kyle hopes hopes her story serves as a reminder for folks.

“I don’t think people actually think this type of thing happens. Hopefully when people hear this message, they can be careful and not throw things like that away,” she said.

Maggi Marshall Mary Kyle

There are a couple free shredding events coming up.

The BBB will hold a free drive-thru event at their Glen Allen offices on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Call Federal is holding "Spring Shred Events" from Chester to Henrico over the next several weeks. Click here for more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.