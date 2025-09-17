Flying Squirrels say goodbye to The Diamond after decades of Richmond baseball

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalists Cole Pearson, Joe Valdez and William Hicks in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Flying Squirrels played their final game at the historic Diamond stadium on Sunday, marking the end of an era for baseball in Richmond.

Fans experienced mixed emotions during the bittersweet farewell to the ballpark that has hosted countless memories since the Flying Squirrels began playing there.

Special coverage from final home game of Richmond Flying Squirrels

Trey Wilson, the team's director of communications and broadcasting, said the final week of games has been emotional.

"This place has been home for us for a long time," Wilson said. "We're really excited about what's coming up next year over at CarMax Park, but this is one more chance for us to all come together here in the place that's been the summertime gathering place for people here in Richmond for four decades. It's really special."

Highlights from Richmond Flying Squirrels' last game at the Diamond

Wilson said that hearing stories from people who have come to the Diamond during this final season has "been so cool."

"Guys saying, 'You know, I saw Chipper Jones. When he was here when I was a kid' or 'I saw John Smoltz' or 'I saw Brandon Crawford' or 'I came here with my grandfather and we spent our time together here,'" Wilson said. "It's been a special place and it's been great to send it out in style."

The final game against the Hartford Yard Goats took place at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

VIDEO VAULT: Diamond Through the Decades: Special coverage of Flying Squirrels' 1,000th game

Diamond Through the Decades: Special coverage of Flying Squirrels' 1,000th game

