Family outraged that son’s suspected killer is released on bond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Frederick Boatwright had been making plans for his son's seventh birthday which was Sunday.

Sadly, the father of two wasn’t there.

On August 10, he was killed in Richmond. One of his accused killers was just released on bond with an ankle monitor.

The tattoo reads, “12:14 p.m.”, a time forever inked on Gwendolyn Boatwright's forearm.

"The last time I talked to him that day on my break, was 12:14 p.m.," Boatwright said.

30-year-old Frederick was her fourth son. Police say he was executed in broad daylight, with a gunshot wound to the head on Holly Springs Avenue on Richmond's Southside.

Crime Insider sources say it was a calculated killing that would eventually steer the U.S. Marshal’s service to Orange County, Florida.

"She can do it again,” Boatwright said. “This time she may leave the country."

24-year-old Ebony Webb is charged with Boatwright's murder and 33-year-old Rashawn Dyson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On Friday, a Richmond circuit court judge released Webb on bond, a decision that has infuriated Boatwright's family.

"I'm mad as hell,” said Boatwright. “How can you do this not only to me but to other families? I mean, the judge opened a wound that hadn't even started to heal."

"Is he even looking at the case and considering this woman has already fled,” said Trasean Boatwright, Frederick’s brother. “She's a flight risk and who's to say she won't do it again? A measly ankle monitor?”

Webb has been ordered to wear the device and stay with relatives while waiting for her next court date on November 16.

"A lot of worries, a lot of fears and frustrations,” said Gwendolyn Boatwright. “Fred had two kids to raise, but she took that from him. Now she's out with her family, doing whatever she wants to do and Fred's at the cemetery, gone."

The alleged co-conspirator, Dyson, remains locked up with no bond.

Crime Insider sources say detectives don't believe this was a random act of violence.