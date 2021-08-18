Man, woman arrested in Florida for Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- Law enforcement have apprehended a man and woman in Florida wanted for a murder on Richmond's Southside last week.

Police were called to the 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue for a shooting just before 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

When officers arrived, they found Frederick Boatwright inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Boatwright was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Florida Department of Corrections Ebony Webb and Ra-Shawn Dyson

Officials said Wednesday that 24-year-old Ebony Webb and 33-year-old Ra-Shawn Dyson, both of Richmond, were apprehended by U.S. Marshals without incident in Orange County, Florida.

Webb was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dyson was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.