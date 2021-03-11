Family of suspect in high-speed chase from Chesterfield to Carytown says he needs mental evaluation

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of the suspect in Tuesday night's police chase from Chesterfield County to Carytown said he was suffering a mental health crisis.

Crime Insider sources said Chesterfield Police were initiating the pursuit with 34-year-old Quentin Woody just as the stolen SUV he was in was being reported to Henrico Police.

The owner of the stolen SUV -- Woody's sister -- was the one who called police.

"I knew that any person dealing with a mental disorder and an episode can be dangerous if given the ability, so I called the cops to make sure he wasn't harming anyone else,” said Laneda Wright, who promptly reported her SUV stolen.

She believed her brother Woody was having a mental breakdown episode. And she wants social workers to take notice.

"We are hoping we can get him proper care that he needs, and to also look out for individuals who have the situation where they're dealing with a mental disorder,” said Wright.

What followed was a wild chase from Chesterfield to Carytown, with speeds that topped 90 mph, according to police.

Richmond Police said the day before the chase, Woody was involved in a break-in and theft of a neighbor’s dog on Brookland Park Boulevard.

When police responded, Woody barricaded himself inside his home and Crime Insider sources said he threatened officers with a shovel.

His family said they don't understand it, because Woody has his own dog, and that the incident speaks to his mental state over the past few days.

"What we don't want to do is put others in a crisis that there's no need for them to be in,” Wright said. “The way we can stop this is making sure he seeks help, but it is hard when a situation happens, the police are called and they help for 72 hours, or a week, then he comes down and is right back on the street."

The family wants Woody to get a thorough mental evaluation.

He was in court Wednesday morning where his bond was denied.

