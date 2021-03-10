Chesterfield car chase reaching over 100mph ends with crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase that ended in Richmond Tuesday night.

It started when police spotted the car weaving in and out of traffic on Hull Street Road near Turner Road, reaching speeds of over 100mph, according to police.

Police attempted to pull the car over, but said the driver wouldn't stop.

When police reported the car's license plates to dispatch, they discovered the car had been reported stolen in Henrico.

Police continued to follow the car into Richmond, where Richmond Police began to assist them with the chase.

The pursuit continued on West Cary Street and ended near South Belvidere Street after the car crashed. Police said they had to briefly chase the suspect on foot before taking him into custody.

Three vehicles were hit by the suspect in the car during the pursuit, but police said no injuries were reported.

Police later identified the suspect as 34-year-old Quentin Woody of Richmond.

Woody has been charged with possession of stolen property, felony eluding of police, driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving by speed in Chesterfield County.

In the City of Richmond, Wood has been charged with larceny of a dog, attempted breaking and entering, felony eluding of police and four counts of hit and run.

Woody is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond, according to police

