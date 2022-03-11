Family of Richmond man shot to death struggling with their loss

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond family is grieving the loss of a father who was fatally shot on early Wednesday morning in his apartment.

Kavon Howard, 44, was shot to death in his East End apartment on Wednesday morning. His eight-month-old baby daughter was also injured by gunfire.

Crime Insider sources said the infant was released from the hospital Thursday.

However, the recovery process for other family members could take a long time. Howard's sister-in-law said the family is dealing with sudden and immeasurable grief.

Howard, known as a hard-working father, has left behind a family and neighbors stunned by the violence.

Bullet holes remain in the windowpane of the apartment, a painful reminder of the murder.

Mental health expert Raymeka White says those who lived through the horror will need an outlet.

“’What do you need me to do?’ and that gets that person to express themself and you can guide them,” White said. “Because only you know what works best for you ."

Getting family members to help move out will also be part of the healing process.

White says she doesn't recommend the victims stay in this apartment because it'll serve as a constant reminder, adding the best thing a person can do is grab their belongings and move on.

“Everyone needs someone,” said White. “You have to build a team around you to successfully get through the challenge ."

The murder stats in Richmond are starting to climb, with five fatal shootings in just a week’s time.

The violence is growing to be so bad that earlier this week, Richmond Councilwoman Reva Trammel asked for state intervention.

On Thursday in a Zoom interview, Gov. Glen Youngkin said he met with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to discuss public safety.

“This is why we were elected, and we are doing everything we can to bring resources and capability to help," said Youngkin.