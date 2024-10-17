Family mourns Henrico father killed trying to de-escalate argument: 'He always wanted to help other folks'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- 55-year-old James Brandon Jr. was a good Samaritan.

On the evening of October 3, Crime Insider sources say Brandon tried to break up an argument between a man and a woman.

The de-escalation, happening in the parking lot of a Henrico County McDonald's, turned deadly, and Brandon was fatally shot.

Brandon was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died. Family members tell Jon Burkett and sources also confirm that he was trying to calm an argument between Tony Johnson and a woman.

WTVR James Brandon Jr.

"The guy had taken the lady's son and he went out to see what was going on and that's when the violence occurred."

Brandon, trying to help a stranger, ends up losing his life.

A father of four and a grandfather of four, family members say he was just trying to lead by an example of compassion and kindness.

Brandon was laid to rest last Friday.

"He's always wanted to help other folks that are down in their luck and need help. It's a situation we wish never occurred."

