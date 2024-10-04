Police ID Henrico man killed in shooting reported outside McDonald's

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the man killed Thursday night outside a McDonald's in Henrico County as James Albert Brandon Jr.

"On Thursday, October 3, 2024, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Henrico Police were dispatched to a business within the 5100 block of Nine Mile Road for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a potential crime scene, however, the victim and suspect were no longer on scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote about the shooting. "Officers began investigating and discovered an adult male had been transported by another vehicle to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury consistent with a gunshot wound."

Brandon Jr.. 55, of Henrico County, later died in the hospital.

Man suffering life-threatening injuries after Henrico shooting, suspect in custody

Police said officers identified Tony Mario Johnson as a suspect in the shooting.

Johnson , 64, of Richmond, was located driving along Peter Paul Boulevard near Fairfield Avenue and arrested without incident, police said.

Charges against Johnson are pending.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.