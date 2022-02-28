Family meets outside Richmond frat house 1 year after Adam Oakes' death

RICHMOND, Va. – The family of 19-year-old VCU student Adam Oakes, who died as a result of a hazing one year ago, paid tribute to their loved one Sunday.

The Oakes family held a small ceremony outside of the fraternity house where Oaks died from alcohol intoxication after a weekend fraternity party.

Eleven members of the Delta Chi fraternity have been charged with misdemeanor hazing since Oakes’ death.

Family photo provided to WTVR VCU student Adam Oakes

The student's family has been pushing for changes to state law to make hazing a felony and change the way colleges handle hazing incidents.

While a final version of the bill is being debated, lawmakers have already passed a separate bill known as Adam's Law, which requires fraternities and sororities to undergo hazing prevention training.

WTVR Courtney White and Eric Oakes

"The research we've realized that there's actually been hundreds of hazing deaths — 10 in Virginia. Adam is the latest in Virginia," Courtney White, Adam's cousin, said. "So just doing the research and finding out that this actually is a larger scale issue than what we ever knew."

"We feel the changes we're making, and hopefully the state will make, will help protect students and it will help protect another person from dying through hazing. And also families from having to endure what we've gone through for the past year," Adam's father, Eric Oakes, said.

On Monday the Virginia House and Senate will officially recognize Adam Oakes and his family's efforts to prevent future tragedies.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.