CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Heartbreak rang through a Chesterfield County condo off Iron Mill Road around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that 39-year-old Bonnie Hobson had been stabbed inside her home, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

She would later die at the hospital.

Her two children, just five and nine years old, were also injured but are expected to fully recover physically.

However, their grandmother fears that their mental health will take a lifetime to recover after what they had to endure.

Bonnie's mother is hopeful that Chesterfield County can help with counseling the two children who lost the most important person in their lives.

Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Hobson, Bonnie's brother, and charged him in connection with her death. He is also accused of injuring his niece and nephew.

Bonnie's mother and coworkers said that she was a mom who lived for her children.

Her mother said that Christopher struggles with a mental illness and has now torn the family apart inside the home they all shared.