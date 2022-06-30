Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family heartbroken after police say a brother fatally stabbed his sister in North Chesterfield

Police said that 39-year-old Bonnie Hobson had been stabbed inside her Chesterfield home, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. She would later die at the hospital.
Web_1200x630_WTVRdotcom_100220_aj.jpg
Posted at 11:20 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 23:30:00-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Heartbreak rang through a Chesterfield County condo off Iron Mill Road around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that 39-year-old Bonnie Hobson had been stabbed inside her home, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

She would later die at the hospital.

Her two children, just five and nine years old, were also injured but are expected to fully recover physically.

However, their grandmother fears that their mental health will take a lifetime to recover after what they had to endure.

Bonnie's mother is hopeful that Chesterfield County can help with counseling the two children who lost the most important person in their lives.

Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Hobson, Bonnie's brother, and charged him in connection with her death. He is also accused of injuring his niece and nephew.

Bonnie's mother and coworkers said that she was a mom who lived for her children.

Her mother said that Christopher struggles with a mental illness and has now torn the family apart inside the home they all shared.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone