Family, friends ask for help in search for missing Prince George father: 'Bring Cameron home'

CHESTER, Va. -- Family and friends are planning another search Sunday for a Prince George man who has been missing for more than a week.

Cameron Cole’s car was recently discovered, spray painted a different color, after it crashed during a police chase.

Three people found in Cole's car were arrested in connection to another man's murder.

The 23-year-old new father's family and friends searched Saturday for any sign of him at Dutch Gap in Chester because they said his car last pinged there about 2:15 a.m. on Monday and was not seen on camera until 6 p.m. later that day.

“We need help. We need as much help as we can get,” Jennifer Ivey, a family friend who is coordinating the search, said. “We need help from whoever can help us. We’re just a family and close friends out here. We have his new baby with us and his fiancee. We need to bring Cameron home... He needs to come home.”

The group has planned another search for Sunday at 1 p.m. at 1615 Maury Street in Richmond's Blackwell neighborhood.

Cole was last seen Friday, April 28, 2023. His last purchase was for $8.50 at 7-Eleven in Richmond, according to family members.

For the last week, Cameron's bank card and phone have not been used.

Mike Cole, Cameron father, said his son was supposed to work at Amazon last Friday but was told he wasn't needed.

His dad believed his son may have been driving for DoorDash, trying to supplement his income to help care for his newborn son, when something terrible happened.

"My worst fear is someone jumped him and I'm going to get that call to identify him," his father said. "A dad shouldn't have to do that. I just want to know what happened. I'll never stop looking for him."

Any with information that could help find Cameron Cole was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

