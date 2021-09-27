Family concerned Richmond man missing for 10 years needed psychiatric help

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police highlighted three missing person cases during a press conference at the Police Training Academy on Monday.

Robert Long was last seen on September 18, 2011. He resided in the 5500 block of Belmont Avenue in the city’s West End.

He was reported missing by his parents on September 24, 2011.

“Family felt like there were things going on with Mr. Long that he needed possibly some medical attention in terms of psychiatric help,” Det. Key explained. “He was frequently panhandling and from time to time he was homeless.”

Officers contacted nearby psychiatric facilities and shelters in hopes of locating the 55-year-old.

He drove a 1999 green Honda which also disappeared.