Why are all these families walking to Old Hundred Elementary in Chesterfield?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Walk & Roll Day, an annual event promoting physical activity and community engagement, is being celebrated for the sixth consecutive year near Old Hundred Elementary School.

Jessica Harrington, a mother of students at the school, highlighted the event’s importance.

“Just building that great school community. Bringing all of us parents, kids, teachers together. And just getting out and exercising," she said.

WTVR

Physical education coach Chris Bourne expressed his enthusiasm for the event's focus on exercise.

"It's just great to have the kids outside moving instead of stuck in the car on a screen all the time," he said.

Bourne also supports the efforts of the National Center for Safe Routes to School, which advocates for safe travel options for children.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a pedestrian is killed on average every 71 minutes in a fatal car accident. That number underscores the importance of teaching children about safety alongside promoting physical activity.

"It teaches pedestrian safety and bike safety,” Bourne explained. “Part of that is we have walk-to-school events throughout the year."

WTVR Chris Bourne

Research indicates that physically active children are more likely to be attentive in school and achieve good grades.

By fostering a love of walking and emphasizing safety, the community aims to cultivate healthier, more focused students.

