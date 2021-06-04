Watch
Falwell: Liberty University lawsuit is excuse to shame him

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., poses during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell filed a lawsuit against Liberty University with defamation and breach of contract claims alleging the school damaged his reputation in statements after his resignation. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 04, 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Jerry Falwell Jr. is asking a court in Virginia to dismiss the lawsuit Liberty University filed over his headline-grabbing departure last year as leader of the evangelical school.

The News & Advance in Lynchburg reported Thursday that Falwell claims Liberty is mostly just trying to shame him.

Falwell and Liberty parted ways after a provocative photo of him came to light and revelations surfaced of his wife’s extramarital affair.

Falwell claims the suit focuses on his wife’s personal life while not addressing his “actions as the leader of Liberty.”

The school is seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
