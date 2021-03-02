Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fake psychologist sent to prison facing multiple lawsuits

items.[0].image.alt
Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Sharonda Avery
Fired ‘fake psychologist’ treated hundreds of patients in Stafford, deputies say
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 17:57:50-05

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for treating patients as she pretended to be a psychologist now faces multiple civil lawsuits seeking millions of dollars, according to court records.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 44-year-old Sharonda Avery treated more than 100 patients while posing as a doctor at the former Pediatric Partners for Attention and Learning in Stafford.

The victims of those offenses, or their parents, have filed four civil lawsuits in Stafford Circuit Court seeking damages ranging from just over $1 million to about $252 million.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.