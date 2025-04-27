Watch Now
Pregant woman killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, April 27, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a neighborhood in Richmond's East End on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue for a report of a shooting just after 2:40 p.m., according to emergency communication logs.

Crime Insider sources said the victim, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives with the department's Major Crimes Unit are the case investigating, Burkett said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

