'Extensive repair work' causes big backups on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate traffic was backed up more than five miles along Interstate 95 south in Hanover on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Two southbound lanes are closed between Lewistown Road (mile marker 89) and E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92) so crews can perform "extensive pavement repair work."

“We realize that these continued evening rush double-lane closures are inconvenient for drivers heading south into Richmond,” Gary Jennings, Richmond District Interstate Maintenance Administrator, said. “The closures are in place for everyone’s safety, and our crews are working hard to complete permanent repairs quickly. We appreciate drivers’ patience this week, and assistance in sharing the word to use Routes 1 and 301 as alternate routes.”

The following 21-hour operations will be in place this week:

9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 – 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 2

The right and center lanes will be closed at E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92)

9 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 – 6 a.m. Thursday, March 3

The right and center lanes will be closed at Lewistown Road (mile marker 89)

9 a.m. Thursday, March 3 – 6 a.m. Friday, March 4

The left and center lanes will be closed at E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92)

9 a.m. Monday, March 7 – 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 8

The left and center lanes will be closed at Lewistown Road (mile marker 89)

The repairs are being made after crews noticed "significant concrete pavement damage" in the right and center lanes of I-95 on Friday. The lanes were closed for emergency repairs.

"All lanes were reopened late Friday evening, however, upon further inspection crews have determined that an 11-inch depth of concrete must be removed and replaced for a permanent repair," a VDOT statement read.

