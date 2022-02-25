Part of I-95 south closed in Hanover for emergency repairs

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed the right and center lanes of Interstate 95 south between Lewistown Road and E. Patrick Henry Road in Hanover County for emergency pavement repairs Friday.

VDOT said the repairs are expected to continue through Friday evening, and could cause significant backups on I-95 during rush hour.

Drivers heading south towards Richmond are urged to use Route 1 and Route 301 as alternate routes until further notice to avoid delays, VDOT said.

