Experts: Heart inflammation post-vaccine is rare, manageable

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some teenagers and young adults who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine are experiencing heart inflammation. However, many health experts say the condition is rare and shouldn't discourage anyone from getting the vaccine.

The CDC is reviewing several dozen reports involving teenagers and young adults who may have experienced heart inflammation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency said that the complications are more common in males than females and were seen more often four days after their vaccination.

On Monday, the White House offered the public reassurance about the safety of the vaccine.

When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if President Biden had been briefed on this issue, she explained that he had been and that medical experts are looking into it.

"Yes, he is aware of that and obviously as you know, our health and medical experts still continue to convey that it is the right step for 12 to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated. That these are limited cases and that obviously the risks of contracting COVID are certainly significant even for people of that age," Psaki said.

The news comes just a few weeks after the FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for minors 12 and older. Moderna's vaccine is currently authorized for only those above 18.

"These are complications that were not totally unexpected but are very, very rare and manageable. Whereas again, I can't emphasize it enough, the virus can be deadly," Dr. David Agus, CBS News' Medical Contributor said.

Doctors say that the COVID-19 virus has also been linked to inflammation of the heart in addition to a host of other viruses. At the end of the day, they believe the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks.