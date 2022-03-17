Excitement grows in Farmville as Longwood Lancers prepare for NCAA Tournament

FARMVILLE, Va. -- Longwood University history is being made Thursday, as both the men's and women's basketball teams are playing in the NCAA Tournament.

From a packed Selection Sunday party to Tuesday’s Paint the Town Blue event, Longwood students and all of Southside Virginia are excited to see the Longwood Lancers on the big screen.

The men's team practiced Wednesday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Lancers will take on 3-seed Tennessee on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on CBS 6.

The women’s team is in Raleigh, North Carolina where they’ll face number one seed Mount Saint Mary’s at 7 p.m.

Farmville Mayor David Whitus said the town is holding several watch parties for both games, including one at North Street Press Club. Students are encouraged to visit the Longwood University Center for a watch party with free snacks and drinks.

Longwood alumni are holding an open event at River City Roll in Richmond from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“It is so exciting to see the name Longwood and Farmville splashed across all the television screens across the country," Whitus said. "And it really is exciting. A lot of people had never heard of Longwood, and they've never heard of Farmville. So this will absolutely enlighten folks as to what's here, and hopefully, they will come visit Longwood. It'll help their enrollment, and they will visit Farmville. What is good for Farmville is good for Longwood and vice versa."

Whitus said the coaches of the men’s and women’s teams have brought new energy to campus, with the games selling out several times this year at Willett Hall.