Ex-officer pleads guilty to helping inmate escape

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (AP) - A former correctional officer has been sentenced to 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to helping an inmate escape after developing an inappropriate relationship.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Destiny Harris, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding in the escape of Rashad Williams, 18, from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center last year. Williams and a second prisoner, 20-year-old Jabar Taylor, were the first inmates to break out of the center in 20 years.

On July 13, Williams and Taylor overpowered a security employee, took his keys, cut a hole in a fence and were driven away by a waiting car, according to evidence. They were captured 12 days later in Michigan.

Harris told Williams’ brother where to pick up Williams, Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport said. But when Harris was questioned, she immediately cooperated.

The plea deal and punishment were based on Harris’ “extensive cooperation” and lack of a prior criminal record, Davenport said. Harris was taken into custody but was to be released later Monday for time served.

Williams, who authorities said was the escape's mastermind, pleaded guilty to 10 felonies and is scheduled to be sentenced in November. Taylor pleaded guilty April 1 and was sentenced to 6½ years.