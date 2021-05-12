Watch
Former Virginia jail superintendent gets 4 years for corruption

Posted at 12:38 PM, May 12, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. -- A former Rockbridge County Regional Jail superintendent has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for failing to protect inmates from physical abuse and preventing an inmate from getting medical care.

John Higgins was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in prison after his January conviction on federal civil rights violations and corruption charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Bubar says Higgins violated the public trust when he interfered with sentences handed down by Virginia courts.

He says Higgins allowed the abuse of certain inmates while “treating another inmate favorably to enrich himself.”

Higgins said he was very disturbed all this had happened, he didn’t get to present a lot of information and his attorney advised him not to speak.

